PERRYVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Great Wolf Resorts, Inc. has broken ground on its newest indoor water park in Perryville, officials said Tuesday.
The 126,000-square-foot Great Wolf Lodge Maryland, with 700 family-friendly suites, will be the brand's 20th in North America and its largest, officials said in a statement. The park will sit on 48 acres on the western edge of Cecil County and is expected to open in mid-to-late 2023.
Officials estimate 2,000 people could be hired to build the $250 million resort. When it opens, 850 jobs in engineering, information technology, lifeguards, housekeepers and other sectors needed to run the park will be available.
“As we look to expand the Great Wolf Lodge experience to new markets, we are excited to place our newest resort in Perryville, Maryland and provide Mid-Atlantic families with an easy, carefree escape where kids and parents will laugh, play and have joy-filled adventures together,” Murray Hennessy, Chief Executive Officer for Great Wolf Resorts, said in a statement. “Being a short driving distance from several key markets makes Perryville an ideal location for a Great Wolf Lodge. With the tremendous support from the state, county and town, as well as our shareholders Blackstone and Centerbridge Partners, we’re excited to make this resort a reality. We’re eager to be a part of this community and to help contribute to its continued growth and prosperity.”
