COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Andrew Ryan Bennett pleaded guilty Thursday to one misdemeanor count in charges linked to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Bennett, who is from Columbia, turned himself in to the FBI in January. Bennett was at the Capitol when a violent mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the building. Five people died during the assault, including a Capitol Police officer.

During an initial court appearance, Bennett promised to stay away from the Capitol and was released from jail. He’s facing five charges, including entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct at the Capitol.

Bennett agreed to allow feds to monitor his social media accounts; before riot, he posted “You better be ready—chaos is coming and I will be in DC on 1/6/2021 fighting for my freedom.“ according to government. @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 22, 2021

Bennett is not the first Howard County person to be linked to the deadly riots. Matthew Ryan Miller, 22, of Cooksville, was arrested the day before Bennett.

The complaint alleged that Bennett streamed live from inside the U.S. Capitol four times on Jan. 6 and posted those to Facebook.

He allegedly was wearing a baseball cap with a Proud Boys motto on it. After obtaining a search warrant for Bennett’s Columbia residence, they found the Proud Boys hat among other items in the home on Jan. 11.

Bennett told FBI agents he traveled alone to D.C. arriving at 6 a.m. and later entered the Capitol building.

Bennett faces a maximum of six months in federal prison. His sentencing is October 1.

More than 580 people have been charged federally in the riot.