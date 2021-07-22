BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has arrived for training camp Thursday.
The 24-year-old arrived at the Underamour Performance Center in Owings Mills. Jackson said in an Instagram post "We back. Let's get started."
Ravens training camp begins on July 28 and ends on Aug. 16.
Ravens training camp begins on July 28 and ends on Aug. 16.

Tickets for the open practices were gone within 24 hours of posting.
Straight go time 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2Qgkau2Hkt
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 22, 2021