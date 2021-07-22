OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Sand Taxi services in Ocean City came to an abrupt end after the city adopted a new ordinance that prohibits beach gear transportation by anyone who is not the property’s owner.
The city adopted the ordinance in March which prohibits “the placing or carrying of beach equipment in public beach areas by persons who are not operators or employees for the use of some other person.”
The Sand Taxi business would move people’s items in and out of their rentals. They would also take items down to the beach. The service was particularly geared toward those with disabilities or families with children.
The Sand Taxi currently has a petition in an effort to get it overturned. Our sister station reached out to the mayor’s office but has not received a response.