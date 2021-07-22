BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation named Maryland native Thomas Sobocinski Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Baltimore Field Office Tuesday.
Sobocinski got his start in law enforcement as a seasonal officer in Ocean City, and was a U.S. Park Police Officer and a Secret Service Agent before joining the FBI in 1998.READ MORE: Howard County Man Andrew Ryan Bennett Pleas Guilty In US Capitol Riot Charges
Sobocinski has served many roles in his tenure at the agency in the counterterrorism division, International Operations Division and Washington Field Office. Most recently, he was the Deputy Assistant Director of the International Operations Division at FBI Headquarters.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: Cases Increase By More Than 300 In A Day
“Like many Marylanders in law enforcement, I started my career as a seasonal police officer in Ocean City; to come back to Maryland as the Special Agent in Charge of Baltimore Field Office is a full-circle moment,” said Sobocinski. “I am excited to lead the incredible men and women of the FBI Baltimore Field Office and work with our state, local and federal partners in Maryland and Delaware.”MORE NEWS: Passport Processing Taking Over 4 Months, AAA Says Apply Early To Secure Your Trip