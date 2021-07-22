OAKLAND, Md. (WJZ) — Hunting privileges for three Garrett County men were suspended Wednesday after they pleaded guilty earlier this year in Garrett County District Court to poaching an albino deer in 2020, according to a Maryland Department of Natural Resources statement.

Jeremy Hoalcraft, 18, of Oakland, was fined $500, or $1,500 with $1,000 suspended. He also must serve a year of unsupervised probation and lost his hunting privileges for a year. For the additional charge of hunting without permission, he was fined $500 and ordered to pay $400 in restitution for illegally killing the antlerless deer, according to the statement.

David Georg, 29, of Swanton, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting hunting deer during closed season and hunting without written permission. He was fined $250 for each offense and lost his hunting license for three years.

Jordan Dawson, 22, of Deer Park, pleaded guilty to hunting deer during closed season, hunting without written permission, and driving without a license. For the hunting-related offenses, he was fined $200 and cannot hunt in Maryland for three years. He was also sentenced to 60 days in Garrett County jail for driving without a license. Dawson was placed on three years of unsupervised probation.

Natural Resources Police began investigating reports of deer killed illegally near the Blakeslee community in November and December. Residents told officers an antlerless albino deer was illegally killed on Dec. 3, and police identified the men as suspects after investigating.

Each man admitted to their involvement in hunting and killing the deer. While in Blakeslee, they saw the albino deer and other antlerless deer in a private field. Hoalcraft shot the deer with a rifle from the rear seat of their vehicle, according to the statement. The deer ran a few feet before it fell and died. Hoalcraft passed the rifle to Dawson, who fired at another deer, according to the statement.

The men drove off and planned to retrieve the deer later that evening, but never returned.

During the investigation, officers learned Dawson’s driving privileges were suspended and revoked. He also was prohibited from owning firearms and ammunition due to prior criminal convictions.

Hoalcraft also had deer parts from other killings in his possession, which he had not reported to the DNR as the law requires.