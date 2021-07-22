Hi Everyone!
Simply put what a nice day we have, and tomorrow we will do it again. Lots of sun, temps in the mid 80’s, and low humidity. Bluebird skies at times to be honest. I point this out as our forecast points out just how tough, I think, the month of July has been weather-wise.READ MORE: Passport Processing Taking Over 4 Months, AAA Says Apply Early To Secure Your Trip
It is very possible, at a quick glance, that this day’s combo of temperature and humidity will make this 22nd of July the best day of the month so far, or at least since the July 4th holiday weekend. Again this may be painting with a broad brush, but just my more than casual observer thoughts.READ MORE: Frederick Man Lafayette Sheffield Charged For Armed Carjacking, Choking Taxi Driver
By Saturday there will be an uptick in humidity, then Sunday through next Wednesday it will be humid…humid…and humid. Let’s not obsess on the return to July 2021’s worst weather, let’s just close with thanks for the relief we have today, and tomorrow. Find ya some “me time” and enjoy.
MB!MORE NEWS: ‘Some Measure of Justice’ Baltimore City Pays $525K To Victim Who Says Corrupt GTTF Cops Wrongly Sent Him To Prison, Part of $14 Million In Settlements