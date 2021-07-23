LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man was killed early Friday when a car hit him as he was walking along Baltimore Avenue in Laurel, Maryland State Police said.
Ackeem Patrick Spence was declared dead at the scene, police said. He was wearing dark clothing and walking on the double yellow line at Mulberry Street with his back toward oncoming traffic about 2:30 a.m. when a Volkswagen Jetta hit him, police said.READ MORE: MTA To Start Enhanced Bus Routes To Job Centers, End Express Bus Surcharge
The Jetta’s driver stayed on the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said. The crash is still under investigation.READ MORE: READ IT: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Releases 3-Pillar City Crime Plan Friday
Baltimore Avenue was closed until about 5 a.m.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: Nearly 300 New Cases Reported Friday, As Hospitalizations Continue To Increase