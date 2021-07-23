BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Getting around Fells Point in Baltimore could be a little easier this weekend, but motorists should pay attention to where they park.

The Baltimore Department of Transportation said it will not implement road closures, but will enforce Residential Permit Parking in Area 16.

Violators will be fined for parking in residential areas along Broadway, Aliceanna, Fleet, Shakespeare, Ann, Thames, Lancaster, Dallas, Bethel, Wolfe, Register, Durham, Bond and Fell streets.

The DOT also announced several other closures this weekend:

In preparation for the parade celebrating the Festival of India Saturday, the left lane along southbound Light street south of Pratt Street will be closed from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday so the event can be set up. The parade starts at noon at Key Highway and Light Street, proceeds north along Light Street and ends at McKeldin Square, where the festival will be held.

To accommodate the festival, the following closures will be in effect:

Westbound Key Highway between Battery Avenue and Light Street from approximately noon to 3 p.m.

Northbound Light Street between Montgomery and Pratt streets from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eastbound Conway Street between Charles and Light streets from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Left lane closure along southbound Light Street south of Pratt Street from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. (event break-down)

During the procession, temporary traffic stops may be implemented for the safety of participants. Motorists traveling in this vicinity may experience delays and should consider using alternate routes.

The DOT will implement temporary lane and ramp closures along the Jones Falls Expressway for street lighting work and cleaning activities.

The right lane will be closed along the northbound Jones Falls Expressway between Falls Road and Cold Spring Lane from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting. In addition, a right lane closure will be implemented along the southbound Jones Falls Expressway between the county line and Fayette Street during this time.

The following closures will be in effect for crane lift operations:

Wolfe Street between Madison and Monument streets will be closed between 4 a.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Detours and parking restrictions will be in effect, weather permitting.

South Regester Street between Gough and Bank streets will be closed between 7 a.m. and noon Saturday. Detours and parking restrictions will be in effect, weather permitting.

South Frederick Street between Baltimore and Water streets from about 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Detours and parking restrictions will be in effect, weather permitting.

The DOT will close the following streets for the Baltimore Farmers’ Market and Bazaar from 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday:

Hillen Street from Fallsway to Holliday Street

Holliday Street from Pleasant Street to Saratoga Street

Holliday Street at Pleasant Street off-ramp left lane closure.

The farmers market will be held under the Jones Falls Expressway along Saratoga Street between Holliday and Gay streets.