ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 288 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths, according to state health department data released Thursday morning. It’s the eleventh straight day the state has reported over 100 new cases.

Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. While some cities have reinstated mask mandates, none in Maryland are doing so at the moment.

During a press conference earlier this month, Gov. Larry Hogan said unvaccinated Marylanders accounted for 100% of covid-related deaths in June, 95% of all new cases and 93% of hospitalizations.

More than 3.5 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity went up to 1.81%.

Hospitalizations increased by 11 to 163. Of those hospitalized, 109 remain in acute care and 43 remain in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 465,326 total confirmed cases and 9,582 deaths.

As of Wednesday, there are 3,524,711 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 7,098,270 doses. Of those, 3,573,559 are first doses with 5,788 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,255,249 second doses, 4,919 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

As of Wednesday a total of 269,462 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 369 in the last day.

The state reported 76.5% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine Wednesday.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 7,081 (211) 1* Anne Arundel 44,245 (654) 15* Baltimore 66,252 (1,649) 41* Baltimore City 53,373 (1,237) 25* Calvert 4,264 (85) 1* Caroline 2,363 (30) 0* Carroll 9,583 (249) 6* Cecil 6,422 (153) 3* Charles 11,059 (215) 2* Dorchester 2,865 (64) 1* Frederick 19,942 (334) 10* Garrett 2,060 (64) 1* Harford 16,747 (296) 6* Howard 19,463 (252) 7* Kent 1,363 (49) 2* Montgomery 71,636 (1,579) 51* Prince George’s 86,125 (1,562) 40* Queen Anne’s 3,023 (51) 1* St. Mary’s 6,119 (132) 0* Somerset 2,632 (42) 0* Talbot 2,195 (45) 0* Washington 14,723 (330) 4* Wicomico 7,781 (174) 0* Worcester 3,722 (105) 1* Data not available 0 (17) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 26,435 (3) 0* 10-19 48,063 (6) 1* 20-29 85,339 (44) 1* 30-39 79,685 (108) 6* 40-49 69,215 (290) 5* 50-59 69,069 (814) 32* 60-69 46,006 (1,633) 26* 70-79 25,235 (2,428) 44* 80+ 15,991 (4,251) 104* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 243,244 (4,634) 106* Male 221,794 (4,945) 113* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity