BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott unveiled the three-pillar city crime plan Friday morning.

Scott will roll out the Baltimore City Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan in three events across the city, featuring the three “pillars” of the plan.

It’s the “first-of-its-kind public safety strategy” and the final product of Scott’s Draft Violence Prevention Framework and Plan that received feedback from hundreds of residents in more than 36 public community sessions. It will go into effect from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2026.

The mayor has said he wants to “deliver a holistic, comprehensive approach to combat gun violence and its root causes in Baltimore.”

“For the first time, Baltimore residents were asked what they wanted to see in a public safety strategy and they spoke up,” said Scott. “This Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan reflects the voice of Baltimoreans who want to see change in their communities. It is a path to sustainably reduce violent crime in Baltimore using a public health approach, and ultimately save lives.”

The first event at the Rose Street Community Center highlighted the public health approach. Scott led efforts to create a city-wide 9-1-1 call diversion program, so that behavioral health care calls will be taken by the City’s Trauma-Informed Care Task Force. This allows police to focus on violence reduction.

The city also re-established the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and is working with Everytown for Gun Safety for a data portal to hold gun traffickers and straw purchasers accountable.

“As a lifelong Baltimorean, I am grateful to fellow residents for their willingness to partner in the work of coproducing public safety,” said MONSE Director Shantay A. Jackson. “Crafting a public health approach to violence is about simultaneously addressing gun violence and unearthing its root causes. This plan employs approaches that provide the maximum benefit for all residents – regardless of race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, or zip code.”

The second event in Antonio’s Barber Shop at 1:30 p.m. will highlight community engagement and inter-agency collaboration. The final event at the Coppin State University Talon Center at 3 p.m. will highlight evaluation and accountability.

Read it below: