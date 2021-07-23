BALTIMORE (WJZ) —Baltimore Police said a man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in southeast Baltimore early Friday night.
Officers responded at 6 p.m. to the 1500 block of Lexington Street, where they found the man suffering from multiple shots to the upper body. He was transported to an area hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Southeast District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2422.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.