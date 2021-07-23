BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transit Administration will launch bus route improvements it said will support job centers at Tradepoint Atlantic and Cockeysville, create a new Express BusLink between west Baltimore and Tradepoint Atlantic and end a surcharge for express bus riders, according to an agency statement Friday. The changes go into effect Aug. 29.
The MTA said the changes reflect its commitment to providing equitable service while improving reliability and ended the express bus 60-cent fare surcharge as part of that commitment. The express bus fares will align with local bus fares, and express bus service also will resume full scheduled service Aug. 29.
The MTA also has proposed launching new three- and 10-day pass options to reflect expected new post-pandemic commute patterns as a result of flexible onsite work schedules and will offer discounts on day passes for CharmPass mobile app users. The agency said it expects to release details on the new options shortly.
The MTA provided a summary of the local bus route changes:
Service Enhancements:
- LocalLink 63 & Express BusLink 163:
The LocalLink 63 will provide improved access to Tradepoint Atlantic, Northeast Baltimore and Johns Hopkins Bayview. The selected routing will utilize Lombard Street, Highland Avenue, Edison Highway, Sinclair Lane and Moravia Road to connect with the Gardenville Park and Ride on Belair Road.
The NEW Express BusLink 163 route will provide fast, direct service from West Baltimore MARC to Tradepoint Atlantic. The route will use US-40 via downtown along Eutaw Street, with connections to Metro Subway Link and Light Rail Link, Pratt/Lombard Streets, then travel on I-395/I-95 to Holabird Avenue, Broening Highway and along Dundalk Avenue on the existing LocalLink 63 routing to Tradepoint Atlantic.
- LocalLink 93: The modified LocalLink 93 route will realign service in Cockeysville from a section of Warren Road to York Road to improve access to essential jobs and retail businesses, including the Super Walmart and Home Depot along Industry Lane.
- Express BusLink Service:
Service will resume on all Express BusLink routes, except Express BusLink 164.
Discontinued Routes:
- Pilot service to Relay on the CityLink Yellow will be discontinued due to low ridership.
- Express BusLink 164 will be discontinued due to low ridership. Alternate service is provided on LocalLink 67.
In addition to the modifications for local bus service, MDOT MTA previously announced it will resume full service for MARC Train and Commuter Bus, effective Aug. 30. Both MARC and Commuter Bus have operated on reduced schedules since November 2020 in response to COVID-19 ridership impacts.
In addition to the modifications for local bus service, MDOT MTA previously announced it will resume full service for MARC Train and Commuter Bus, effective Aug. 30. Both MARC and Commuter Bus have operated on reduced schedules since November 2020 in response to COVID-19 ridership impacts.

More details on the Fall 2021 Service Change can be viewed on its website. Riders also may call the Transit Information Contact Center at 410-539-5000. MDOT MTA reminds riders that face coverings, per the federal Transportation Security Administration executive order, are still required while on buses and trains.