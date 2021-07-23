COVID-19 In MarylandNearly 300 New Cases Reported Friday, As Hospitalizations Continue To Increase
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Looking for the best ticket in town at Royal Farms Arena?

The concert venue is hiring security guards. It’s holding a job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 31.

Qualifications include being a team player, being proactive, and having good conflict resolution skills.

They want you to enter through the administration entrance at 201 W. Baltimore St. to apply.

If you’re interested but can’t make it to the job fair, you can fill out an application online at royalfarmsarena.com and email it in.

 

