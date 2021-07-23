BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Looking for the best ticket in town at Royal Farms Arena?
The concert venue is hiring security guards. It’s holding a job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 31.READ MORE: UMD Grad Alex Aust First Lacrosse Player To Be Featured As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model
Qualifications include being a team player, being proactive, and having good conflict resolution skills.READ MORE: MTA To Start Enhanced Bus Routes To Job Centers, End Express Bus Surcharge
They want you to enter through the administration entrance at 201 W. Baltimore St. to apply.MORE NEWS: READ IT: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Releases 3-Pillar City Crime Plan Friday
If you’re interested but can’t make it to the job fair, you can fill out an application online at royalfarmsarena.com and email it in.