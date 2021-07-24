COVID-19 In MarylandOver 300 New Cases Reported
Filed Under:Baltimore City, Crime, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ)— A 19 year old was shot early Saturday morning, according to Baltimore City Police.

Around 3:50 a.m. officers were called to the 1100 block of Wilmot Court for possible sounds of gunfire.

Once officer arrived, they found a 19 year old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

Eastern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.