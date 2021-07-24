BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A two alarm fire in a row home injured one firefighter Friday night, according to Baltimore City Fire Department Union.
Firefighters arrived at the 2600 block of Woodbrook Avenue last night to find fire showing from both floors of a two story row home with extension to an adjacent home.
Additional units were called for a second alarm.
During the fire, one of the firefighters fell through the floor and called for help.
The firefighter was rescued and transported to a local hospital where he is still undergoing surgery for his injuries.
This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest.