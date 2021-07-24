COVID-19 In MarylandOver 300 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Crime, Errol Davis, Fatal Shooting, Pikesville

PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police said a 26-year-old Woodlawn man was shot and killed in Pikesville late Friday night.

Officers responded shortly before midnight to the 6900 block of Brookmill Road, where they found Errol Davis suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators believe this was a targeted shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact homicide detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

CBS Baltimore Staff