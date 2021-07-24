FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ)– A man was arrested at the Urbana Carnival, according to Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 9:30 p.m. officers working at the Urbana Carnival spotted a man wearing a shoulder bag with an outline of a handgun.READ MORE: 2 Alarm Fire Injures One Firefighter
Deputies approached the suspect, who fled the scene.
Deputies quickly caught the suspect, identified as Marquis Desade Scottland, age 19, of Hagerstown, Maryland, and took him into custody.READ MORE: Vehicle Crash Into House Leaves One Dead
Upon the initial search of Scottland, his shoulder bag was open and found to be empty.
Deputies immediately set a perimeter, a K-9 article search, and a grid search and successfully located the handgun in a grass field used for carnival parking.
Deputies transported Scottland to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: Over 300 New Cases Reported
To report more information about this incident, contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 21-072879.