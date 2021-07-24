BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you grew up in Baltimore then you’ve probably noticed winters here are no longer what they used to be.

We’ve gone from crazy snowstorms to some winter seasons without any snow. One local artist is putting climate change on display, and using Maryland as her inspiration.

It may be 90 degrees outside, but it was winter at the Maryland Center for History and Culture.

Their new exhibit, Losing Winter, puts the spotlight on climate change and highlights what winter once looked like. It’s by Baltimore-based artist Lynn Cazabon.

“I gathered memories from people connected to the season of winter from the past,” said Cazabon.

Cazabon said she started collecting memories from people back in 2018. As part of the show, people appear in a snow globe video and share their memory of winter.

Historical photos, personal memories and home videos are on full display, including some familiar faces.

“You get to see about 20 years of Marty Bass and Bob Turk in all fashion,” said Joe Tropea of the Maryland Center for History and Culture.

WJZ meteorologist Chelsea Ingram said from 2019 to 2020, the state only saw 1.8 inches of snow for the entire season, compared to 2010 when Baltimore saw nearly 45 inches from a single storm.

Cazabon says she’s using her exhibit as a lens through which to learn about the personal and cultural impacts of climate change.

“What I’m hoping people will get out of the exhibition is that they will listen to these memories of winter and reconsider what they think about what they consider is normal for winter in Maryland, and how that might have changed over the course of their lifetime,” said Cazabon

Admission is free. The museum’s next “Losing Winter” programming is Thursday, September 16.