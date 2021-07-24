BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dozens of Baltimore Gas and Electric workers are fed up over their working conditions.
Members of BGE Union Baltimore Local 410 hosted a rally today outside the BGE building on West Fayette Street Saturday with signs reading "understaffed = overworked" and "my family needs me too."
They said one of their biggest issues is they're not properly trained, and they live in fear of being disciplined or fired for it.
“The lack of training absolutely puts the employees in danger,” said union representative Ben Ferstermann. “It also endangers the community. These people need to be certified through apprenticeship programs.”
BGE sent this statement in reply to a WJZ request for comment:
Any issues raised by our employees represented by IBEW Local 410 can be reviewed and resolved as part of the grievance and arbitration process of the collective bargaining agreement negotiated and ratified by IBEW Local 410 and BGE two years ago. We are in full compliance with the agreement, and while we respect employees’ right to demonstrate, the forum to resolve any potential disputes is through the binding process previously agreed to by all parties. We have offered on multiple occasions in the last month to discuss Local 410’s concerns, including administration of the grievance process, in a productive and meaningful way and are waiting for the Union to commit to a meeting date. BGE remains committed to working with Local 410 to continue to deliver safe and reliable service to all of our customers.