POOLESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — If you want to add some joy to your Instagram feed, you might be looking for a sunflower field.
Montgomery County said the sunflower field is in bloom at McKee-Beshers Wildlife Management Area in Poolesville!
The true purpose of the beautiful field comes after the flowers mature and dry, said the Department of Natural Resources. Sunflowers and their seeds are a favorite of mourning doves and other animals and pollinators.
Montgomery County is hosting a photo contest with the flowers. To enter, tag #MoCoSunflowersin your social media post.
There’s no fee to visit the field, and it can be accessed at all hours, but the DNR said overnight camping is prohibited. Because the sunflowers are planted for the benefit of wildlife, cutting or otherwise damaging the plants is also prohibited.
You can bring your dog for pictures too, but remember to bring a leash!
Here are some tips from Montgomery County for your visit:
- Visit the field on a weekday if you can! It gets busy on the weekend
- Wear long pants and shoes, as the field is home to ticks, mosquitoes and poison ivy
- Bring a picnic blanket, there are no benches or picnic tables
- Take a bathroom break beforehand – there are no bathroom facilities
