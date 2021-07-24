COVID-19 In MarylandOver 300 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore swimming, Chase Kalisz, Maryland Sports, michael phelps, Olympics, Summer Games, Swimming, Tokyo 2021

TOKYO (WJZ) — The U.S.’s first gold medal of the 2021 Tokyo summer games goes to a Harford County swimmer.

Chase Kalisz took home gold in the 400 individual medley. The 27-year-old from Bel Air finished the race with a time of 4:09:42.

Both Kalisz and Michael Phelps swam at North Baltimore Aquatic Club under coach Bob Bowman. Phelps once dominated the 400 individual medley.

His U.S. teammate, Jay Litherland, took silver, finishing just .86 seconds behind him.

