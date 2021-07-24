TOKYO (WJZ) — The U.S.’s first gold medal of the 2021 Tokyo summer games goes to a Harford County swimmer.
Chase Kalisz took home gold in the 400 individual medley. The 27-year-old from Bel Air finished the race with a time of 4:09:42.
Swimming - Olympics: Day 2TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Chase Kalisz of Team United States celebrates after winning the Men's 400m Individual Medley Final on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Swimming - Olympics: Day 2TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Chase Kalisz of Team United States competes in the Men's 400m Individual Medley Final on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Both Kalisz and Michael Phelps swam at North Baltimore Aquatic Club under coach Bob Bowman. Phelps once dominated the 400 individual medley.
His U.S. teammate, Jay Litherland, took silver, finishing just .86 seconds behind him.