HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — A local artist is using his talents to raise awareness of the negative effect littering has on our environment.

His most recent exhibit is at the Havre de Grace Maritime Museum. Nic Galloro is cleaning up the environment one art project at a time.

“I came to a point where I want to make art to make a statement,” said Galloro. “A relevant, socially impactful statement.”

Galloro is the man behind this exhibit, now on display at the Maritime Museum: 14 sculptures made from trash, like a fish whose scales are old CDs.

For Nic, they’re creations that mix two passions – art and saving the environment.

“So I combined it all to show this is what happens with the state of plastic pollution today,” said Galloro.

The majority of the trash used was collected along the shore where the Susquehanna River meets the Chesapeake Bay.

“I would intentionally look for weathered plastic or styrofoam to show that these pieces came from the environment,” said Galloro.

It’s hard work but well worth it, he said, when he sees the public reaction to his artwork.

“The payoff for me is being in the room and seeing someone go, oh my gosh, this is what happens, this is what happens when it collects, and you get that visual impact,” said Galloro.

Galloro hopes people that see this exhibit are inspired to change some of their behaviors, even if it’s something as simple as recycling or eliminating straws or even single-use plastics.

The exhibit will be at the museum until September at which time it will be moved to Cecil County Community college.