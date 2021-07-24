BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s already well represented in Tokyo’s summer games, but the Maryland Zoo is adding a few more olympiads to the mix.
Meet the Maryland Zoo's starting lineup!
Introducing the 2021 animal #Olympics athletes! Their keepers have been diligently working on their training to prepare them for this moment. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/31VuaS9jOe
— Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) July 23, 2021
Among the talent is Rico the porcupine on the barbell, Julio the armadillo with running and the penguins with artistic swimming.
The zoo plans on sharing their skillful routines over the coming days, and they have a feeling some will get the gold!