By CBS Baltimore Staff
2021 Olympics, Baltimore, Maryland Zoo, Summer Games, Tokyo 2021

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s already well represented in Tokyo’s summer games, but the Maryland Zoo is adding a few more olympiads to the mix.

Meet the Maryland Zoo’s starting lineup!

Their keepers have been diligently working on their training to prepare them for this moment.

Among the talent is Rico the porcupine on the barbell, Julio the armadillo with running and the penguins with artistic swimming.

The zoo plans on sharing their skillful routines over the coming days, and they have a feeling some will get the gold!

