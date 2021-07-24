COVID-19 In MarylandOver 300 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police said a fatal single-vehicle crash Saturday night has closed parts of Route 100.

The crash happened after 10 p.m. on Route 10 North at the Route 100 split.

Police said Route 10 north is closed along with Route 100 west at Waterford Road. Route 100 east is closed at the Route 10 ramp.

It is unclear how many people were in the car or who was killed in the crash.

Emergency crews are on the scene, police said.

CBS Baltimore Staff