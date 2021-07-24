PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police said a fatal single-vehicle crash Saturday night has closed parts of Route 100.
The crash happened after 10 p.m. on Route 10 North at the Route 100 split.READ MORE: Harford County Swimmer Chase Kalisz Brings Home First US Gold In Tokyo Olympics
Police said Route 10 north is closed along with Route 100 west at Waterford Road. Route 100 east is closed at the Route 10 ramp.READ MORE: Baltimore Artist Lynn Cazabon Spotlights Climate Change In New Exhibition 'Losing Winter'
It is unclear how many people were in the car or who was killed in the crash.
Emergency crews are on the scene, police said.MORE NEWS: 26-Year-Old Errol Davis Shot And Killed In Pikesville Friday Night
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now