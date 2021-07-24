COVID-19 In MarylandOver 300 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bid-On Equipment analyzed national and statewide junk food trends in time for National Junk Food Day earlier this week.

The results should come as no surprise, especially regarding what Marylanders like to chow down on most: Smith Island Cake.

Second place for Marylanders is strawberry shortcake, and third is cupcakes.

The four most popular junk foods nationwide are: doughnuts, cake, cream pies, Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and cupcakes.

Nearly half of all people eat junk food because it tastes good. The second, third and fourth most popular reasons why people chow down on junk food are: comfort. convenience, stress relief and boredom.

About 35 percent of Americans eat junk food daily.

