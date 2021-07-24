BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — An early morning vehicle collision into a home left one man dead Saturday morning, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Around 3:06 a.m., officers responded to Walton Avenue near Johnson Street for a vehicle crash into a home.

The investigation revealed that a 2011 Nissan Altima was traveling south on Johnson Street approaching the intersection of Walton Ave. It ran a stop sign and jumped a curb, where it continued into the front yard of a home on Walton Avenue.

The vehicle struck the home and fully entered the living quarters.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as 49 year-old Christopher Davis of Baltimore, exited the crashed vehicle and fled the scene on foot towards Ritchie Highway where officers apprehended him without incident.

The residence was occupied by two adults and two dogs at the time of the accident.

One resident, identified as 68 year-old Gerald Patrick Keogh Jr. of Brooklyn Park, was struck by the vehicle. Keogh was trapped between the car and interior walls.

Anne Arundel County Fire Department’s Special Operations Section and Technical Rescue unit extricated Keogh and he was transported to Shock Trauma where he later died.

Police said Davis showed signs of impairment and was tested for both alcohol and drug use. The results are pending.

After consultation with the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office, the suspect driver was charged with the following charges and transported to the Central Processing and Holding Center for disposition.

Charges:

2-209: Manslaughter by Vehicle

2-505: Homicide by Vehicle while impaired by drugs

2-506: Homicide by Vehicle while impaired by CDS

21-902c: Driving while impaired by drugs or drugs and alcohol

21-902 d: Driving while impaired by controlled dangerous substance

20-102 b2: Fail to return to or remain at the scene of an accident that results in death

If you have information on this incident, please call your tip into Metro Crime Stoppers Hotline available 24-Hours a Day Toll Free at 1-866-7LOCKUP