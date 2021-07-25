BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — Katie Ledecky of Bethesda won her first medal of the Tokyo games on Sunday.
Ledecky took silver in the 400 freestyle. She holds the world record in the event but came up short on Sunday.
Australia's Ariarne Titmus pulled ahead of her around the 300 mark.
When asked how she felt, Ledeky said "she couldn't be made because she still swam an incredible time."
Her next swim, the 200 free, is scheduled for tomorrow morning.