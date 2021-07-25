COVID-19 In MarylandOver 300 New Cases Reported, Positivity Over 2%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials are investigating the cause of a fire in West Baltimore on Sunday.

Crews responded shortly after 1:30 p.m. at Clifton and North Hilton for a reported three-story vacant family home in flames.

On the scene, officials said the fire was showing from the first floor and had extended to the second floor. Crews had the fire under control by 2:00 p.m.

There were no reported injuries. The cause is still under investigation.

