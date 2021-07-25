BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials are investigating the cause of a fire in West Baltimore on Sunday.
Crews responded shortly after 1:30 p.m. at Clifton and North Hilton for a reported three-story vacant family home in flames.READ MORE: Orioles Complete Three-Game Sweep Of Nationals With 5-4 Win
On the scene, officials said the fire was showing from the first floor and had extended to the second floor. Crews had the fire under control by 2:00 p.m.READ MORE: Hogan Administration Announces $1M In Grants Geared Towards Pedestrian & Bicycle Safety
There were no reported injuries. The cause is still under investigation.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: Over 300 New Cases Reported, Positivity Rate Over 2%