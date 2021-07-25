GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — The Hogan Administration announced nearly $1 million in grant money for 30 organizations and law enforcement agencies to assist with pedestrian and bicycle safety.
"As we continue our commitment to improving infrastructure and mobility across the state, it is imperative that we also promote safety on our roadways for all users," said Governor Larry Hogan. "These grants will provide organizations and law enforcement agencies with the resources and funding they need to protect our most vulnerable travelers."
The grant money will be dispersed by the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration Highway Safety Office. It is part of the state’s focus to prevent car crashes and help eliminate roadway fatalities.
“MDOT is committed to providing Marylanders with a safe, reliable and accessible roadway network for all users, whether they travel by car, bus, rail, bicycle or on foot,” MDOT Secretary Gregory Slater said. “Any injury or death is unacceptable, and these grants will continue our work with communities and law enforcement partners to protect residents, commuters and visitors across the state.”
Last year, 573 people were killed on Maryland Roadways — 138 were pedestrians and 15 were bicyclists.
“We each have the responsibility to share the road so we can all get to our destination safely,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer, who also serves as Governor Hogan’s Highway Safety Representative. “By buckling your seat belt every time you are in a vehicle, putting your phone down, following the speed limit, driving sober and looking twice for pedestrians, you could save a life.”
Below is a breakdown of the highway safety grant amounts:
Anne Arundel County Police Department $9,960.00
Baltimore City Department of Transportation $30,000.00
Baltimore City Police Department $3,000.00
Baltimore County Police Department $37,084.00
Baltimore Metropolitan Council $141,970.20
Bel Air Police Department $2,000.00
Bowie Police Department $2,000.00
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office $3,000.00
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office $2,500.00
Cecil County Sheriff’s Office $3,500.00
Charles County Sheriff’s Office $10,000.00
Children’s Village of Washington County $4,000.00
City of Hyattsville Police Department $1,500.00
Greenbelt Police Department $2,000.00
Hagerstown Police Department $500.00
Havre de Grace Police Department $2,000.00
Laurel Police Department $1,000.00
Maryland Capitol Police $999.90
Maryland Highway Safety Office $405,000.00
Maryland Institute College of Art $166,095.60
Maryland Institute for EMS Systems $29,116.40
Maryland State Police – Statewide $13,000.00
Ocean City Police Department $14,916.00
Perryville Police Department $1,406.79
Prince George’s County – Department of Public Works and Transportation $10,059.30
Prince George’s County Police Department $20,000.00
Princess Anne Police Department $2,979.90
Riverdale Park Police Department $1,000.00
Town of La Plata Police Department $1,000.00
University of Maryland Department of Public Safety $2,000.00
Total: $923,588.09