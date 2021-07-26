ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County crews are on the scene of a serious crash.
Officials have closed RT 4 at Talbot Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
#MdTraffic– Crash investigation/Road Closure- RT4N at Talbot Rd. Emergency Crews on location for a single vehicle crash with serious injuries. Use alternate routes and avoid the area.
