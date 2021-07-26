ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead on Sunday.
Police responded to the 6300 block of Genoa Road just before 3:30 p.m. for a missing person. On the scene, officers found a man who stated his girlfriend was missing and that there was blood inside their home. Officers checked the home along with the surrounding areas and found the body of 58-year-old Juanita Naomi Koilpilia. She was pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: Businesses & Venues Continuing With Reopening Plans Despite Rise In Covid-19 Cases
Officials said that evidence found indicates that the victim died as a result of a homicide. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.READ MORE: Maryland Tax Free Week Returns Aug. 8-14
Police said the victim’s vehicle was missing from the residence and was later recovered in Leesburg, Virginia. Preliminary investigation revealed that this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.MORE NEWS: Baltimore County Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Of Kevin Glendenning At Rosedale Royal Farms
Police said this is an active investigation and anyone with information is urged to call the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.