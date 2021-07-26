BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Center For Missing and Exploited Children along with the Blount County Sheriff’s office in Tennessee are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl who may possibly be in the Baltimore area.
According to officials, new information has lead authorities to believe that Aunna Welborn may be in Essex or the Baltimore area — hundreds of miles from where she was last seen.READ MORE: Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Of Kevin Glendenning At Royal Farms In Rosedale
Welborn went missing from Maryville, Tennessee on March 22. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 167 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair but it may be dyed dark brown.READ MORE: Baltimore Mayor Says Vaccine ‘Difference Between Life and Death’ As Some City Neighborhoods Only 30% Vaccinated; Mayor, Governor Say No New Restrictions For Now
Officials are concerned for her safety and believe that she may be in danger. Anyone with information about Aunna Welborn is urged to contact the Blount County Sheriff’s Office at 1-865-983-3620 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST, that’s 1-800-843-5678.
For more: https://www.missingkids.org/poster/NCMC/1415994/1/screenMORE NEWS: Businesses & Venues Continuing With Reopening Plans Despite Rise In Covid-19 Cases