BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city officials urged residents to get vaccinated Monday as coronavirus cases continue to grow due to the Delta variant.

“We cannot stress the urgency and importance of getting the vaccine,” Mayor Brandon Scott said. “Getting vaccinated is the difference between life and death.”

Every coronavirus-related death in June was a person who was unvaccinated, Scott said.

The city is seeing an average of 16 new cases a day. The increase is tied to the Delta variant, which is a mutation of the original COVID-19 virus. Officials said it’s 200% more transmissible.

Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said in some parts of the city, 70% of residents remain unvaccinated.

“Please don’t wait until you’re in a hospital bed,” Dzirasa said.

The city continues to host dozens of vaccination clinics.

You can go to covax.baltimorecity.gov to register