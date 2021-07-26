COVID-19 In MarylandOver 300 New Cases Reported, Positivity Over 2%
ROSEDALE, Md.

ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ)– Baltimore County police are investigating a fatal shooting in Rosedale.

It happened around 2 in the morning Monday, at the Royal Farms in the 7900 block of Pulaski Highway.

Police say 1 person was shot.

That person later died from their injuries.

Investigators say they do not believe the victim was an employee at the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.