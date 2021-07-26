ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ)– Baltimore County police are investigating a fatal shooting in Rosedale.
It happened around 2 in the morning Monday, at the Royal Farms in the 7900 block of Pulaski Highway.READ MORE: Police Identify Victims Killed In Fatal Crash In Anne Arundel County
#BCoPD homicide detectives are investigating an early morning shooting that occurred in the 7900 block of Pulaski Hwy. Responding officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound; that individual did not survive. More information will be provided as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/1vc2XCDVe1
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) July 26, 2021
Police say 1 person was shot.
That person later died from their injuries.
Investigators say they do not believe the victim was an employee at the store.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.