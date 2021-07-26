ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — As coronavirus cases continue to increase in Maryland, officials are monitoring the numbers.
After a press conference Monday, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variants are “scary and dangerous, more virulent, more contagious, and they’re spreading all over our state.”READ MORE: 'Don't Wait Until You're In A Hospital Bed': Baltimore Officials Urge Residents To Get Vaccinated
Hogan said it's not a lack of access to vaccines, but that the remaining 24% of people still refuse to get the vaccine.
"We're going to keep trying to convince them one at a time that they're going to be safer, or their families are going to be protected, and their communities are if they would all get the vaccine," Hogan said.
Cases have been on the rise in July and there were two days where the state reported more than 300 new cases. Hospitalizations were also on the rise, but declined slightly Monday. The statewide positivity rate is over 2%.