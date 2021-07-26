ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced he will sign an executive order to make every July Visibility Culture and Achievements Month in the state of Maryland.

“The state of Maryland is taking another step forward, to ensure that all our citizens are confident in their ability to contribute to their communities and assured that those contributions are valued by all in just a moment,” Hogan said during a press conference on the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“Throughout the month, we will promote and enhance events and activities all across the state, focused on disability pride, culture, and contributions to society,” Hogan said.

Maryland Paralympian Becca Meyers was also issued a governor’s citation. Meyers withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics after the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee “repeatedly denied” her “reasonable and essential accommodation” to bring her mother to the games. The two-time Paralympian, who is deaf and blind, needs her mother, who is her personal care assistant, to be there with her.

“I’ve had to make the gut-wrenching decision to withdraw from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics,” Meyers said in a statement posted to Twitter last week. “I’m angry, I’m disappointed, but most of all, I’m sad to not be representing my country.

The six-time medalist said the USOPC told her she doesn’t need a PCA she trusts because there’s a single PCA on staff that can assist her and 33 other Paralympic swimmers.

Hogan said he reached out to the USOPC about Meyers.

“Becca deserved to be able to compete. And while we’re all so disappointed for her, I got the chance to tell her, just a moment before this started, that I’m unbelievably proud of her for having the courage to speak up and to speak out about this injustice. Aren’t you proud of her?”

MD Paralympian @becca_meyers receives Governor’s citation from @GovLarryHogan. Meyers withdrew from the Olympics after being her Mother was denied entry. @wjz pic.twitter.com/ps1UMZzWc4 — Max McGee (@MaxMcGeeTV) July 26, 2021

Watch the full press conference below: