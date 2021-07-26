COVID-19 In MarylandCOVID Cases Continue To Grow In Maryland, While Positivity Rate Is Now Over 2%
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Americans with Disabilities Act, Becca Meyers, Gov. Larry Hogan, Local TV, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced he will sign an executive order to make every July Visibility Culture and Achievements Month in the state of Maryland.

“The state of Maryland is taking another step forward, to ensure that all our citizens are confident in their ability to contribute to their communities and assured that those contributions are valued by all in just a moment,” Hogan said during a press conference on the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

READ MORE: Maryland Native Paralympian Becca Meyers Withdraws From Toyko Games After She Was Denied 'Reasonable' Accommodations

“Throughout the month, we will promote and enhance events and activities all across the state, focused on disability pride, culture, and contributions to society,” Hogan said.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JUNE 19: Becca Meyers of the United States competes in the 200m Individual Medley finals during day 3 of the 2021 U.S. Paralympic Swimming Trials at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on June 19, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Maryland Paralympian Becca Meyers was also issued a governor’s citation. Meyers withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics after the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee “repeatedly denied” her “reasonable and essential accommodation” to bring her mother to the games. The two-time Paralympian, who is deaf and blind, needs her mother, who is her personal care assistant, to be there with her.

“I’ve had to make the gut-wrenching decision to withdraw from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics,” Meyers said in a statement posted to Twitter last week. “I’m angry, I’m disappointed, but most of all, I’m sad to not be representing my country.

The six-time medalist said the USOPC told her she doesn’t need a PCA she trusts because there’s a single PCA on staff that can assist her and 33 other Paralympic swimmers.

Hogan said he reached out to the USOPC about Meyers.

“Becca deserved to be able to compete. And while we’re all so disappointed for her, I got the chance to tell her, just a moment before this started, that I’m unbelievably proud of her for having the courage to speak up and to speak out about this injustice. Aren’t you proud of her?”

Watch the full press conference below:

CBS Baltimore Staff