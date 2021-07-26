HAMPSTEAD, Md. (WJZ) — Katie Zafares of Hampstead wins bronze medal in the women’s triathlon at the Tokyo Games.
Officials said it's the third Olympic medal from a U.S. triathlete in history. The three American athletes finished in the top 20.
Zafres is an Olympian, 2019 World Triathlon Champion and Super League Champion.
2016 Olympian.
2019 World Triathlon Champion. 🏆
Super League Triathlon Champion. 🏆
And now, an Olympic bronze medalist. 🥉
3 months after her father passed away, Katie Zaferes turned in an incredible performance in Tokyo. #TokyoOlympics #Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020Triathlon pic.twitter.com/mS8BDrSrR2
— USA Triathlon (@usatriathlon) July 27, 2021