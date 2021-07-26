COVID-19 In MarylandCOVID Cases Continue To Grow In Maryland, While Positivity Rate Is Now Over 2%
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    9:00 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:31 PMThe United States of Al
    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:bronze, Hampstead, Katie Zafares, Maryland, Tokyo Games, Women Triathlon

HAMPSTEAD, Md. (WJZ) — Katie Zafares of Hampstead wins bronze medal in the women’s triathlon at the Tokyo Games.

Officials said it’s the third Olympic medal from a U.S. triathlete in history. The three American athletes finished in the top 20.

READ MORE: Layilah Nasser Crowned Miss Maryland USA 2021

Zafres is an Olympian, 2019 World Triathlon Champion and Super League Champion.

CBS Baltimore Staff