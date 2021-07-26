ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health released rankings of staff vaccination rates at nursing homes around the state.
"We have made tremendous progress vaccinating Marylanders who reside and work at nursing homes and congregate-care facilities, but our work is not done," said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. "We are grateful for everyone who is vaccinated and it is imperative that facilities encourage staff who are still unvaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible to ensure that they and our elderly loved ones they care for stay safe."
The state said 26 of the nursing home facilities didn’t submit staff COVID-19 vaccination data as required by the state.
“Maryland’s older adults utilize the services of nursing homes not only for long-term care, but often for rehabilitation care.” said Maryland Department of Aging Secretary Rona E. Kramer. “If the public doesn’t have confidence that nursing home or long-term care staff are vaccinated, their choices for care support will be limited. Our older adults deserve to be comfortable accessing all of their care options, including the full array of services that Maryland’s nursing homes provide.”
Here are MDH's rankings:
BEST:
- Kensington Healthcare Center 100%
- Manor Care Health Services – Chevy Chase 100%
- Crescent Cities Nursing and Rehabilitation Center 100%
- Maryland Baptist Aged Home 100%
- Brooke Grove Rehabilitation 98%
WORST:
- Cumberland Healthcare Center 41%
- Sterling Care at Frostburg Village 44%
- The Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at Stadium Place 45%
- Dennett Road Manor 46%
- Elkton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center 48%