By Meg McNamara
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties until 7:30 p.m.

Meteorologist Meg McNamara said storms are moving southeast at 20 miles per hour. Wind gusts could possibly reach between 40 and 50 miles per hour.

