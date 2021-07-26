BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties until 7:30 p.m.
Meteorologist Meg McNamara said storms are moving southeast at 20 miles per hour. Wind gusts could possibly reach between 40 and 50 miles per hour.
Strong thunderstorms moving through Howard, Montgomery and Prince George's Counties. Storms are moving southeast at 20 MPH. Wind gusts between 40-50 MPH are possible. #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/FHfNbWGfgU
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) July 26, 2021
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery and Prince Georges County in MD until 7:30pm. #WJZ #mdwx
— Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) July 26, 2021
