HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for portions of Western Maryland Monday afternoon.
The warning is in effect for Allegany and Washington counties until 3:30 p.m.
A severe t-storm warning in effect until 3:30pm for portions of western Maryland. @wjz. pic.twitter.com/0Tuexg5TtQ
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) July 26, 2021
A strong shower or thunderstorm is possible for areas south of Baltimore.
A stronger shower or t-storm can't be ruled out for areas south today. Updated forecast at 4pm on@wjz. pic.twitter.com/Hn4Rs4MwSe
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) July 26, 2021
