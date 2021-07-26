COVID-19 In MarylandCOVID Cases Continue To Grow In Maryland, While Positivity Rate Is Now Over 2%
By Chelsea Ingram
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for portions of Western Maryland Monday afternoon.

The warning is in effect for Allegany and Washington counties until 3:30 p.m.

A strong shower or thunderstorm is possible for areas south of Baltimore.

Chelsea Ingram