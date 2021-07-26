BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — The former Maryland home of boxing legend Mike Tyson recently sold for $4.575 million.

The 18,244-square-foot home on Persimmon Tree Road is in the gated community that overlooks the sixth hole at the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda.

The seven-bedroom, 11 bathroom home was where Tyson once lost his white tiger cub. It sits on 2.5 acres.

According to listing agent Daniel Heider of Heider Real Estate Group, a division of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, the home sale set the record at Congressional Country Club. Heider said the new homeowners are former Google executives.

Former Maryland Home of Mike Tyson Sells Photos from the former Maryland home of Mike Tyson. Credit: Cesar Olivares via Heider Real Estate Group. Former Maryland Home of Mike Tyson Sells Photos from the former Maryland home of Mike Tyson. Credit: Cesar Olivares via Heider Real Estate Group. Former Maryland Home of Mike Tyson Sells Photos from the former Maryland home of Mike Tyson. Credit: Cesar Olivares via Heider Real Estate Group. Former Maryland Home of Mike Tyson Sells Photos from the former Maryland home of Mike Tyson. Credit: Cesar Olivares via Heider Real Estate Group. Former Maryland Home of Mike Tyson Sells Photos from the former Maryland home of Mike Tyson. Credit: Cesar Olivares via Heider Real Estate Group. Former Maryland Home of Mike Tyson Sells Photos from the former Maryland home of Mike Tyson. Credit: Cesar Olivares via Heider Real Estate Group. Former Maryland Home of Mike Tyson Sells Photos from the former Maryland home of Mike Tyson. Credit: Cesar Olivares via Heider Real Estate Group. Former Maryland Home of Mike Tyson Sells Photos from the former Maryland home of Mike Tyson. Credit: Cesar Olivares via Heider Real Estate Group. Former Maryland Home of Mike Tyson Sells Photos from the former Maryland home of Mike Tyson. Credit: Cesar Olivares via Heider Real Estate Group. Former Maryland Home of Mike Tyson Sells Photos from the former Maryland home of Mike Tyson. Credit: Cesar Olivares via Heider Real Estate Group. Former Maryland Home of Mike Tyson Sells Photos from the former Maryland home of Mike Tyson. Credit: Cesar Olivares via Heider Real Estate Group. Former Maryland Home of Mike Tyson Sells Photos from the former Maryland home of Mike Tyson. Credit: Cesar Olivares via Heider Real Estate Group. Former Maryland Home of Mike Tyson Sells Photos from the former Maryland home of Mike Tyson. Credit: Cesar Olivares via Heider Real Estate Group. Former Maryland Home of Mike Tyson Sells Photos from the former Maryland home of Mike Tyson. Credit: Cesar Olivares via Heider Real Estate Group.

Tyson, 55, bought the home with his ex-wife Dr. Monica Turner in 1995 at $2 million. The couple married in 1997 but were divorced by 2003. Turner kept the home.

It was first listed in May 2020 at $8.5 million. It was listed at the beginning of the year at $5.7 million.

The home features a sauna, pool, basketball court, outdoor dining area, gourmet kitchen and butler’s pantry.