COVID-19 In MarylandCOVID Cases Continue To Grow In Maryland, While Positivity Rate Is Now Over 2%
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Local TV, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City police are investigating a shooting in southwest Baltimore late Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of Nortonia Road for a reported shooting around 11:44 p.m.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: Fueled By The Delta Variant, COVID Cases Rise Again Monday As Positivity Rate Climbs Over 2%

There, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Gov. Larry Hogan To Issue Maryland Paralympian Becca Meyers A Governor's Citation At 11 a.m. Press Conference

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

So far this year, there have been 386 non-fatal shootings. That’s up from the same time last year, where there were 359.

MORE NEWS: Baltimore County Police Investigating Fatal Shooting At Rosedale Royal Farms

Southwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff