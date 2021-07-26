BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City police are investigating a shooting in southwest Baltimore late Sunday night.
Officers were called to the 3700 block of Nortonia Road for a reported shooting around 11:44 p.m.
There, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
So far this year, there have been 386 non-fatal shootings. That's up from the same time last year, where there were 359.
Southwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.