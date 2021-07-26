BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are searching for suspects in multiple Federal Hill armed robberies.

Councilman Eric Costello tweeted out the BOLO from the police department, which shows a suspect vehicle in the armed robberies.

Police said the four suspects, three males and a female, were armed with at least one semi-automatic handgun when they allegedly robbed multiple people in the 1200 to 1400 blocks of Riverside Avenue (between Gittings Street and Fort Avenue) on Saturday, July 24.

The suspects were traveling in a white, two-door sedan. They would jump out of the car and allegedly attack people walking alone on foot.

“You don’t think about it in the moment. You’re just like ‘oh I’m just gonna walk back from the bar whatever.’ Obviously, try not to go by yourself but it happens and it is kind of unsettling to know that it was like right here outside of our front door,” said Ashley.

Ashley and Dylan live steps from where one of the robberies happened – now their guard is up.

“If we know we’re gonna be coming back extra late either try and avoid coming back alone,” said Dylan.

Police are asking anyone with home surveillance to check and see if their cameras may have caught the suspects.

I just hope they find whomever is doing this,” said Nathan Carper.

“We’ve always had an issue with crime but I think it’s just gotten to be more prevalent,” said Ian Newman.

Just a few blocks away, Ian Newman said the crime has gotten so bad neighbors hired private security. They formed the federal hill neighborhood patrol in May.

“I think it’s gotten better,” said Newman. He said vigilance can sometimes be the best way to stay safe.

“More eyes are better than one,” he added.

“Everybody stay vigilant and keep your eyes open and hopefully, this doesn’t escalate,” said Carper.

Police are also investigating two other armed assaults and robberies. The first happened Wednesday on South Charles Street after police said a man was shot as he tried to fight a robbery suspect.

The second incident happened on Friday on Riverside Ave. A woman was robbed of her purse at gunpoint. Police said both victims are okay.

Officials haven’t said if the cases are connected.

UPDATE – Armed Robberies on July 24 – Federal Hill South In reference to multiple armed robberies that occurred on July 24 in the 1200 – 1400 blocks Riverside Ave, BPD SD detectives are seeking any information in reference to these crimes, please see attached. pic.twitter.com/kwysO9JTYM — Eric Costello (@CouncilmanETC) July 26, 2021

Police are also looking for anyone with surveillance footage in the area. The incidents happened between 12:54 a.m. and 1 a.m.