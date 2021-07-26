COVID-19 In MarylandCOVID Cases Continue To Grow In Maryland, While Positivity Rate Is Now Over 2%
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:DUI crashes, Local TV, Maryland State Police, Safety, Traffic

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Over the weekend, Maryland State Police responded to 15 DUI-related crashes.

Of the crashes, three involved multiple vehicles, and four led to at least one person being transported to the hospital.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: Fueled By The Delta Variant, COVID Cases Rise Again Monday As Positivity Rate Climbs Over 2%

If you see or suspect an impaired driver, call 911.

MORE NEWS: Police Investigating After 34-Year-Old Man Shot In SW Baltimore

 

CBS Baltimore Staff