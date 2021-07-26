ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Over the weekend, Maryland State Police responded to 15 DUI-related crashes.
Of the crashes, three involved multiple vehicles, and four led to at least one person being transported to the hospital.
If you see or suspect an impaired driver, call 911.
Over the weekend, @MDSP responded to 15 suspected DUI crashes. Of those, 3 involved multiple vehicles and 4 led to at least 1 person being transported to the hospital. If you see or suspect an impaired driver, don't hesitate to call 911.
