BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two 16-year-old boys were charged as adults with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Clark Hohrein in Baltimore.
Hohrein, 38, was shot around 12:31 a.m. on July 1, 2021, in the 600 block of West Mulberry Street. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
Baltimore Police announced the teens’ arrests on Monday. They turned themselves in after seeing their pictures on city police social media pages.
They were taken to Central Booking Intake Facility where they were both charged.