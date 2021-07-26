COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — University of Maryland graduate and American women’s lacrosse player Alex Aust was the first lacrosse player to be featured in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition.
Maryland Women's Lacrosse congratulated their former player on her accomplishment.
In the magazine that hit newsstands Thursday, Aust said “I may be the first lacrosse player in Sports Illustrated Swim, but I’m not going to be the last.”
On Instagram, Aust wrote: “8-YEAR-OLD ALEX WOULD BE SCREAMING AND CRYING IN DISBELIEF. This is an absolute DREAM COME TRUE! I cannot believe that me and my SI swimsuit sisters are going to be IN THE FREAKING MAGAZINE!”
Another woman with Maryland ties was also featured in this year's edition. Summer Wilson, a former Ravens cheerleader, was among the women featured in SI Swim.
This story was originally posted on July 23, 2021.