By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan is expected to hold a press conference Monday morning at 11 a.m.

The governor is expected to deliver remarks about the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Maryland Paralympian Becca Meyers will be at the event and Hogan announced he’ll be issuing her a governor’s citation. Meyers withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics after the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee “repeatedly denied” her “reasonable and essential accommodation” to bring her mother to the games. The two-time Paralympian, who is deaf and blind, needs her mother, who is her personal care assistant, to be there with her.

“I’ve had to make the gut-wrenching decision to withdraw from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics,” Meyers said in a statement posted to Twitter last week. “I’m angry, I’m disappointed, but most of all, I’m sad to not be representing my country.

The six-time medalist said the USOPC told her she doesn’t need a PCA she trusts because there’s a single PCA on staff that can assist her and 33 other Paralympic swimmers.

WJZ.com will stream the press conference live.

CBS Baltimore Staff