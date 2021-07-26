Hi Everyone!

Welcome to the last few days of July, and the start of a new month on Sunday. And very much like this month has been, hot and dry, such will be the cast this week and into the weekend. We have averaged right at 80° as an average daily temperature so far, and with the next few days in the lower 90’s, and even behind a cold front passing by on Thursday with high temps still in the upper 80’s, the hot July will continue.

By the numbers we have had a dry month. So far we are 1.32 inches down from our average July rainfall. We need a good rain. Passing drenching thunderstorms, as we saw late yesterday in Harford and Cecil counties, doesn’t really fit the definition of “overall rainfall.” A good long duration gentle rain over a day or so is what’s been missing. And this week we will not see that.

So the last full week of July 2021 will not break the pattern. What will August bring? We will all find out. But just remember in August we go into that period known as “the Dog Days.” Simply put a period of hot and dry. Simply put more of the same, potentially. We may be ending July but Summer is far from over.

MB!