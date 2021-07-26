BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in West Baltimore Monday evening.
Police responded to the 1000 block of Mulberry Street for a shot spotter alert. On the scene, officers found an unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to Shock Trauma but was pronounced dead a short time later.
Detectives have not identified a suspect nor have they determined a motive. Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866- 7LOCKUP.